Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne ties the knot; see video & pictures

Popular Malayalam film actor Sunny Wayne got married to his childhood friend Renjini at Guruvayoor temple on Wednesday morning. Close friends and family members attended the wedding.

Sunny Wayne himself took to his Facebook page to share a picture taken after the ceremony. The picture had Sunny dressed in the traditional veshti and a tulsi garland with his wife dressed in a blue and white Kerala saree.

Sunny Wayne made his debut in cinema with Srinath Rajendran’s ‘Second Show’, which also was the first film of Dulquer Salmaan. Later, he established himself by playing several supporting and lead roles. Some of his most popular roles were in films like ‘Neelakasham Pachakdal Chuvanna Bhoomi’, ‘Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu, ‘Ann Maria Kalipilaanu’ and ‘Annayum Rasoolum’.

Sunny Wayne was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Rajisha Vijayan starrer ‘June’. He has ‘Zam Zam’ and the Tamil film ‘Gypsy’ coming up.

