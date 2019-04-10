Narendra Modi biopic will not be screening on UAE also

According to the latest report, The biopic PM Narendra Modi which has got the U certificate will not be allowed for screening on April 11 as expected.

The movie was slated to release in the UAE on FEB 4 had been held back at the last minute on Thursday due to the petition filed by the Congress leader in the Supreme Court asking for a stay order.

The movie is now slated to release once the elections are over

This could bring a huge relief for the Congress party and its supporters.

Oberoi recently has accused Bollywood of keeping mum and not coming to his support at this juncture of his career, whereas many of its popular actors and filmmakers had shown support for Modi through a recent selfie with the PM that had gone viral on social media.

The court said that the decision has to be taken by the election commission. The Election commission also denied the release of the film smoothly reporting that the film would disturb the level playing field during the election”