Poll panel issues notice to the Telangana Chief Minister for anti -Hindu remarks

the election commission of India has issued a notice to K Chandrashekhar Rao who is the current Chief Minister from Telangana. The notice has been issued on behalf of his derogatory remarks made against the Hindus in a rally at Karimnagar in March 2019.

The commission has warned that they will take a decision without any further reference if he refuses to submit a reply before 12 evening.

The case was filed on behalf of the complaint by the VHP state president M Rama Raju that the Telangana Rashtra Samathi chief “tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17”.

The commission has reminded Mr. Rao that no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity that may agitate the public with reference to caste, community, religion or linguistic aspect.

The model code came into force on March 10 when the schedule for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections was announced.