Ramiz Raja Says IPL Pisses Him Off. Here is Why

Pakistan had banned the broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in the country following the border tension between the neighbours, but it seems like Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan player is still following it from somewhere.

Ramiz has raised a very interesting point which is likely to be discussed more as the tournament goes by. Ramiz has got a problem with the provision of allowing coaches to interfere in on-field discussions. He thinks this game is meant to be directed and lead by captain and not the coach.

“#IPLT20 Pisses me off when I see coaches taking the lead role in talking to the players in the huddle in the ground when this game is built to be bossed, directed and lead by captain especially when he has entered the 75-meter ground.. that’s his domain.” The 56-year old tweeted.

It is possible that Raja’s tweet was about Royal Challengers Bangalore’s team management’s interference during the 17th match of IPL.