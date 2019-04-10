Latest NewsSports

Singapore Open Badminton: Indian pairs bow out

Apr 10, 2019, 11:49 pm IST
In Singapore Open Badminton, Indian players bow out in the opening round of the men’s doubles competition. The pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost to qualifiers Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Kean Hean Loh of Singapore 13-21 17-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh too exited in the opening round after a 12-21, 12-21 defeat at the hands of third-seeded Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

However, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy progressed to the mixed doubles second round event after beating Arjun M R and K Maneesha 21-18, 21-7 in an all-Indian contest.

