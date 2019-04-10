Stock Market: Benchmark indices declined

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined.

The BSE Sensex declined 0.91% or 354 points to end at 38,585 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.75% or 88 points to shut shop at 11,584. The main reason for the downfall of benchmark indices as per trade experts is the downgrading of India’s economic growth to 7.03% by the International Monetary Fund.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Coal India. On the otherhand, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Asian Paints, TCS, UPL, HDF Bank, HDFC, GAIL, HCL Technologies and Tata Steels were the top losers.