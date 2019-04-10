Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Benchmark indices declined

Apr 10, 2019, 07:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined.

The BSE Sensex declined 0.91% or 354 points to end at 38,585 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.75% or 88 points to shut shop at 11,584. The main reason for the downfall of benchmark indices as per trade experts is the downgrading of India’s economic growth to 7.03% by the International Monetary Fund.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Coal India. On the otherhand, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Asian Paints, TCS, UPL, HDF Bank, HDFC, GAIL, HCL Technologies and Tata Steels were the top losers.

Tags

Related Articles

LIFE mission

Shelter for homeless under LIFE Mission

Jul 15, 2017, 12:37 pm IST

Cambridge Analytica:the Congress party was a client of the firm

Mar 28, 2018, 07:06 am IST

Karnataka’s contention that no more share of water from Cauvery; Tamil Nadu moves SC

May 7, 2018, 02:25 pm IST

Kerala Govt has no responsibility to file a review plea in the Sabarimala issue,says Devaswom Minister

Oct 8, 2018, 07:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close