Suriya’s new film with Sudha Kongara started

The shooting of Tamil superstar Suriya’s new film has offically started in Chennai. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara. Malayalee actress Aparna Balamurali is playing the the female lead in the movie. GV Prakash is the music composer and Niketh Bommireddy is handling the cinematography.

It is reported that the movie is a biopic on GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and a retired captain of the Indian army, It is scripted jointly by Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara. Vijay Kumar of ‘Uriyadi’ fame is said to have penned the dialogues.

Guneet Monga, who recently bagged the Oscar award for her critically acclaimed documentary production, ‘Period. End of Sentence’, is entering Kollywood with this movie. Guneet’s Sikhya Entertainment is producing the movie jointly with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.