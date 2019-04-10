Terror Funding Case : Yasin Malik Shifted to Tihar Jail

JKLF chief Yasin Malik was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday, 9 April, after the NIA secured his production remand in connection with a case related to funding of separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Malik, who was arrested last month and shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu, will be facing questions related to funding of his organisation from the National Investigation Agency.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea of the CBI for re-opening three-decade-old cases in which Malik was an accused.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for being allegedly involved in abducting Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989 and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in the early part of 1990.

NIA had approached a special court in Jammu, seeking Malik’s remand for custodial interrogation in the terror-funding case.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, pelting of stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.

The case also names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah, the front for the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused. It names organisations such as Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.