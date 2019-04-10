“Tolerance in Sight”: Free medical check-ups at UAE mosques, churches

To celebrate the ‘Year of Tolerance’, the Noor Dubai Foundation with Dubai Health Authority will organize free medical camps in all religious centres in the country. The free medical and awareness programme under the name ”Tolerance in Sight” aiming to provide medical checkups in various religious institutions such as churches and mosques across the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declared the year 2019 as the “Year of Tolerance” highlighting the UAE as a global capital for acceptance through its legislative and policy goals.

The campaign will provide free vision screening provided by Noor Dubai’s UAE outreach programme, the mobile eye clinic. In collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, the campaign will also provide dental checkups, general medical checkups, and a blood donation drive. The campaign aims to instil the spirit of tolerance by creating opportunities for dialogue and communication between different cultures and faiths.

The “Tolerance in Sight” campaign began its first activity in St Mary’s Church in Dubai and provided services to 400 individuals.

Over 40 volunteers from DHA Youth Council including doctors, optometrists, and administrator staff supported the campaign, which will continue until the end of 2019 and will include visits to 14 places of worship in the country between churches and mosques in the various emirates.

Its aim is to provide vision screening to over 3,000 individuals through the Foundation’s local outreach programme and other medical services across various religious institutions all over the UAE.