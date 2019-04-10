UAE ministry warns against online purchase of medicines and supplements

The UAE government has warned people from online purchase of medicines and dietrary supplements. The Ministry of Health & Prevention (MoHAP) has issued a warning notice cautioning people about the online buying of supplements and medicines just by trusting their advertised claims.

The ministry in it’s warning letter specified a dietary supplement produced from red yeast. An advertisement of the supplement claims that after a month-long use, can help in unclogging and cleansing arteries, gettingting rid of cholesterol, triglyceride, and hypertension. It could protect users from heart attacks, improve blood circulation, enhance memory, physical activity, and sleep patterns.

But MoHAP explained that the product is not licenced and it’s specifications are unknown. And also the communicated information by the product is deceptive and not based on scientific grounds. Consuming these products could lead to health hazards to patients with high cholesterol and hypertension.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and License made it clear that the promotion of dietary supplements that are of unknown origin and not registered, whether locally or internationally, is morally unacceptable and may lead to a health hazard. He also explained that the online purchase of medicines and supplements have many risks.