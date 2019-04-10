Latest NewsIndiaSports

Vaughan’s tweet about Pigs and cows on Indian roads scandalized Indian followers

Apr 10, 2019, 08:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Former England Capitan and commentator Michael Vaughan who is a close watcher of the cricket has made a sensationalizing comment about the Indian Roads which is getting attacked by his Indian fan followers.

Vaughan tweeted, “Love traveling in #India … So far this morning we have seen Elephants,Cows,Camels,Sheep,Goats & Pigs all in the middle of the road . in his official Twitter account.

The veteran who had been tweeting out mantras and game tactics for the players and teams to follow has now made such a remark about .

He has invited the Wrath of the cricket fans through his tweet

