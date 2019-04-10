Latest NewsIndia

WATCH VIDEO: Car Runs into Divider, Burns in Mid-Air

Apr 10, 2019, 07:47 am IST
Less than a minute

Anand, Gujarat: In a shocking CCTV footage from Gujarat, a car, apparently running at very high speed ran into an unmarked divider and flew off, while burning itself mid-air. It fell to the ground with a loud bang and the driver died at the spot itself. The car rolled over multiple times and caught fire.

Chances are that the multiple rollovers that were caused by the crash would have rendered the guy unconscious or injured, and thereby making him unable to react and get out of the car. Check out the video:

 

