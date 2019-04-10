We need the present government to continue say over 900 artists

Over 900 artists and people from the field of literature came out supporting the Bharathiya Janatha Party, saying that the country needs a ” Majboot Sarkar” and not ” Mazboor Sarkar”.

The statement issued under the banner of “Nation First Collective”, has been signed by Pandit Jasraj, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Malini Awasthi, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt among others.

They have claimed that the creative artists and the persons belonging to the field of literature are asking the citizens to cast their vote and exercise their right to elect the new government without much pressure and prejudice.

They have asserted that during the last five years India has seen a government that provided corruption-free governance which is development oriented.

During this period, India has acquired greater respect globally. It is our firm conviction that the continuance of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the need of the hour,” they said.

They even warned that the country needs a “Majboot Sarkar” and not a “Mazboor Sarkar” during this present scenario where India is facing stark competition against Terrorism.