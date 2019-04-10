Latest NewsSports

Women’s Hockey: India defeated Malaysia

Apr 10, 2019, 10:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Women’s Hockey team beat hosts Malaysia and takes an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match bilateral series in Kuala Lumpur.  India won the first two matches 3-0 and 5-0 followed by a 4-4 draw in their previous game.

India struck a late goal through youngster Lalremsiami which make the indian women team victorious. The sensational 55th-minute goal ensured the team secured a narrow win in a hard-fought contest that saw Malaysia give their all to put up a defensive game.

