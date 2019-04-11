Latest NewsIndiaEntertainment

Apex court imposes 20 lakh fine on West Bengal Govt imposing a ban on the film “Bhobishyoter Bhoot”

Apr 11, 2019, 01:13 pm IST
The Supreme court has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the West Bengal government for imposing a “virtual” ban on the public screening of the film ” Bhobishyoter Bhoot ” in the state.

The order has been sentenced as compensation for violating their right to freedom of speech and expression

The case was registered under the plea of the film producer that the movie was taken down from a majority of theatres at the behest of the State authorities.

It was on March 15 that the apex court has directed the Mamata Banerjee Govt to ensure that there are no hurdles made on the screening of the movie.

The WB state police received a counter plea that the film will hurt the feelings of the public and may lead to political disorder.

The film which is directed by Ankit Dutta was released on Feb 15. The story unfolds the plot of a group pf ghosts, which incudes a politician who is assembled at a refugee camp.

The film was allegedly withdrawn from the single screen theatres and multiplexes a day after its release.

