Brexit Deal: England and European Union agree to delay to 31 October

The UK and the European Union have agreed to extend Brexit until October 31. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting in Brussels where the EU leaders agreed to offer British Prime Minister Theresa May a six-month extension.

Accepting the offer, May said the UK would still aim to leave the EU as soon as possible. The extension is flexible, meaning Britain can leave once its withdrawal deal is ratified in the Parliament. However, if it stays beyond 22nd May, the country will likely be required to participate in EU elections.