Christchurch shootings: New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament has voted to ban all types of semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles in the country. The decision comes following the Christchurch attacks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced changes to the law after 50 people were killed last month by a suspected lone gunman at two mosques in Christchurch.

The bill was approved by 119 members while lone member opposed it. It is expected to become law within the next few days after receiving royal assent from the Governor General.

An amnesty has been imposed so the owners of the weapons can hand them back, followed by a buy-back scheme which could cost up to 200 million New Zealand dollar.