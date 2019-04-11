Cyclone Idai: Death toll above 1000

The death toll from the cyclone ‘Idai’ that ripped into southern Africa last month is now above 1,000. 344 people lost their lives in Zimbabwe. Mozambique has reported 602 deaths while at least 59 people have died in Malawi. A final death toll is yet to be established.

The United Nations has described Cyclone Idai, which hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi nearly a month ago, as “one of the deadliest storms on record in the southern hemisphere.”

Cyclone Idai smashed into the coast of central Mozambique last month. It unleashed hurricane-force winds and rains that flooded the hinterland and drenched eastern Zimbabwe leaving a trail of destruction.

The World Food Programme declared the flood crisis a level three emergency, putting it on a par with crises in Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.

More than two million people have been affected in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and in Malawi where the storm started as a tropical depression.