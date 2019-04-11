Former Mayor joins Congress

While the Chandigarh BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, the Congress today got a shot in the arm when former Mayor and three-time councillor from Mani Majra Gurcharan Dass Kala returned to the Congress fold.

His “ghar wapsi” with his supporters took place in the presence of Congress candidate and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35.

Welcoming Kala, who has been active in Mani Majra, the most populated area of Chandigarh, Bansal said Kala was a “simple and popular leader”, whose administrative acumen was well-known. His return to the party fold would give immense strength to the party and his electoral campaign, he said.

Bansal announced that a public meeting would be held by the Congress in Kala’s bastion of Mani Majra on April 19.

He said following Kala’s return, many other senior BJP leaders were also planning to move over to the Congress.

City Congress chief Pradeep Chhabra garlanded Kala while welcoming him into the Congress and asked the gathering to approach five families each in their area with the party message and ensure a thumping win for it in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kala has been a close associate of AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan, who had inducted him into the BJP after moving over to the saffron party.