General Elections 2019: Phase 1 ends with a polling percentage above 55 %

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls has recorded more than 55 percent of polling. In many places, the voting percentage has declined when compared to that of 2014. In the Northeastern states, the polling was recorded a stable graph when compared to the previous years.The BSF was forced to shoot up at Kairana in Uttar Pradesh.

Many people were injured in violence in Arunachal Pradesh and Bengal and even a death has been reported in Andra Pradesh.

The EC has asserted that Polling in 91 constituencies in 18 states and two Union territories was completed so far. There are precise statistics that there was 59 percent voting strength in Chhattisgarh were Naxal firing had taken place.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Nagalpur ministers GK Singh, Mahesh Sharma, RLD leader Ajit Singh, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju were the major contestants in the first phase.

The BSP has filed a complaint alleging that the Dalit voter was detained by the police. Election Commission has sought an explanation for distributing food in the name of Namo near polling booths.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 18 for 97 constituencies