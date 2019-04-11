Greenlight aimed at Rahul Gandhi was from mobile phone and not sniper says Centre

The green light pointed at the Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi came from a mobile phone and not from the sniper rifles. The information was asserted by the Home Ministry Department.

The Congress had complained of a possible breach against their party president during his Amethi Visit. In a letter to home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, and Randeep Singh Surjewala had expressed concern over the “grave and unacceptable” to Rahul Gandhi’s life.

The officers from the Home Ministry Department has asserted that the Greenlight that appeared over Rahul Gandhi was found to be emitted from that of a mobile phone used by the AICC photographer who was photographing the event.

The SPG director has confirmed that there was no security breach and the information has been shared to Rahul Gandhi’s office.