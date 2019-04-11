Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets.

Apr 11, 2019, 02:22 am IST
In Indian PrPremier League Cricket, Mumbai Indian defeated Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kieron Pollard’s match-winning 83-run propelled Mumbai Indians to get a win over Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl. The hosts missed their captain Rohit Sharma due to a leg spasms. Sharma has been replaced by Mumbai Ranji team’s top-order batsman Siddhesh Lad.

Earlier put into bat, the visitors posted 197 for four in 20 overs, riding on K.L. Rahul’s unbeaten maiden hundred off 64 balls and Chris Gayle’s 63 off 36 balls. Punjab’s injured Mayank Agarwal has been replaced by Karun Nair while Hardus Viljoen takes place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The hosts chased down the victory target of 198 runs, powered by Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard’s sensational 83 off 31 balls. Kieron Pollard was awarded the man of the match for his terrific innings.

