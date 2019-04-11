South Indian film actress and Congress leader Khshboo has slammed a person during the election campaign. She slammed a person who misbehaved with her. The video of the incident captured and shared in the social media went viral.

The incident occurred during Khusboo’s election campaigning during Bengaluru central constituency. The incident took place when Khushboo, Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad and other leaders were taking part in a road show in Halasuru and Viveknagar, in Shantinagar assembly segment,

The incident took place post the rally when Khushbu was walking towards her car along with Rizwan and Shantinagar MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris. A man walking behind her, allegedly misbehaved so the actress slapped him and he was soon escorted out by the police.

Post the incident, Khushbu Sundar retweeted the post of Sagay Raj P, who shared the video and shared the story of what happened there.