Large parts of Venezuela hit by a  new blackout

Apr 11, 2019, 02:33 am IST
The Latin American country, Venezuela has hit by blackouts. A large part of the oil-rich country, Venezuela including its capital city Carcas, has been hit by a blackout and forced to spend another night in the dark. The electricity shortage hit a large section of the capital. 20 of the 23 states of Venezuela were also affected by blackouts.

Reason for the blackout was not given by the government or the state electricity company Corpoelec. Power cuts have occurred sporadically since the massive blackout of March 7 left the country in the dark for five days, with electricity being rationed outside of Caracas.

The country is facing a political tug of war between President Nicolas Madurao and the opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Gauido, who has the support of NATO and the US.

