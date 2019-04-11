Laser alleged from snipers pointed 7 times at Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

The Congress has alleged a breach in party President Rahul Gandhi’s security in Amethi during the eve of his file nominations this week.

The Congress representatives have sent a letter to the Rajnath Singh to probe and neutralize the threat if any. They have also asked to make sure the Govt strictly follow the protocol relating to the Congress president’s security detail.

In its letter, the Congress said a green laser was pointed 7 times at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s head when he was interacting with the media after filing his nominations.

The Congress has also sent the video clip of his media interactions to the Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“A perusal of the video by various persons including former security personnel leads to a prima facie conclusion that this laser could emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun,” the letter said.

The Congress told the home minister that Rahul Gandhi’s security was the “first responsibility” of the central government and the home ministry.