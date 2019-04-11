Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : First Phase begins in 91 Seats

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections has officially begun. Polling for the first phase will occur in 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states. The final results will be announced on 23 May. Catch all the updates on the Lok Sabha 2019 elections

Over the last five years, the BJP-led government has scripted a narrative around development, economic growth, welfare measure and national security, which has been capped by a US presidential-style campaign by PM Modi. At the forefront of the opposition charge is a re-energised Congress led by Rahul Gandhi. The seven-phase election is the culmination of months of bitter, grueling political battle: 91 seats across 18 states and two Union territories are voting today. The last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana are voting today in a single phase. Voting is also being held in parts of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Voting for assembly polls has begun in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Odisha.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state which sends the maximum number of lawmakers to Lok Sabha, voting is being held in eight of 80 seats. The key constituencies include Saharanpur, Kairana, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav-Ajit Singh combine is taking o the BJP in the state. The Congress is going it alone, setting up three-cornered contests on most seats.

Among the key leaders standing for election today are five Union Ministers – Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), General VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar). Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary are also in fray.