Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Gang of 14 Congress Leaders Join BJP

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two poll rallies in the Gujarat state, at least 14 Congress members, including a taluka panchayat president, joined the BJP on Wednesday, 10 April.

The BJP tallied it number of members in Dhoraji taluka panchayat with the ruling Congress as president Nita Chavda, along with six other members, defected to the saffron party on Wednesday. The defections brought down the strength of the Congress in the taluka panchayat to eight from 15, while the BJP tally swelled to eight.

Also, seven Congress members of Gir Somnath, including four panchayat members, joined the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

Gir Somnath district panchayat member Dhimiben Patat, her son Vikram, a village sarpanch, three members of Veraval taluka panchayat and Bharat Mahant, son of senior Congress leader Vijaydas Mahant, also joined the BJP on Wednesday.