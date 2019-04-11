Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Smriti Irani ,Sonia Gandhi to file nomination Today

Union Textile Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will file her nomination papers from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Smriti tweeted on Wednesday and confirmed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany her when she will go to file her nomination from Amethi. Smriti will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi from this seat which is considered the pocketborough of Gandhis. Rahul filed his nomination from Amethi from Wednesday.

Former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also file her nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Thursday. Sonia will hold a road show in Rae Bareli before filing the nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address public rallies in Bihar and Assam on Thursday. BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies in West Bengal and Tripura.