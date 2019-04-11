PAK PM has no right to interfere in India’s electoral process says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

PAK President Imran Khan has asserted that he sees a better chance of peace talks with Indian if Narendra Modi comes to power again. The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his comments regarding the same that unlike Pakistan we have fair and free elections. He also added that the election process in India is not controlled by the Army and Intelligence Agency

“I condemn the statement of Imran Khan. He has no right to interfere in the electoral process of a great country like India. He comes from a country where the electoral process is controlled by its Army and ISI. We have free and fair elections. It is completely wrong on part of Imran Khan to say that he wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India so that Kashmir issue can be solved. I would like to remind him that Kashmir is not anybody’s private property,” Owaisi told reporters.

The AIMIM leader has also asserted that Modi has tried to portray himself as a victim of Opposition parties and Pakistan.