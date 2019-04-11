Pakistan carried out Pulwama attack to help BJP win polls,says Aravind Kejriwal

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the Centre objecting to taking the stolen papers pertaining to Rafale deal into consideration, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a frontal attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal questioned whether the ruling Government at Centre had “secret” agreement with Pakistan after Pulwama incident. The AAP leader also sought a probe into the role of Pakistan in helping the party for winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Why does Imran Khan want Modi to become prime minister? Modi jee should inform the country what kind of relation he has with Pakistan. Everyone in the country should know that if Modi wins, Pakistan will celebrate his victory,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Everyone is asking this question today after Imran Khan’s statement,” he tweeted. In another tweet, he said “It should be examined as to how Pakistan is helping the BJP to win the elections,” His statement came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election.

“If Modi wins the election, there will be celebration in Pakistan. Did Pulwama incident was done by Imran Khan to ensure Modi’s success in election?” Even after Pulwama incident, what kind of agreement was done as Modi congratulated Imran on Pakistan day,” Rajya Sabha MP and AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh said in another tweet.