PM Modi, with 13.7 million likes overtakes Trump and becomes the most popular world leader on Facebook

Apr 11, 2019, 08:59 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 43.5 million likes on his personal page and 13.7 million likes on his official page on Facebook now has become the most popular world Leader on the Social networking website.

The US president Donald Trump has scored the second position with more than 23 million likes on his Facebook Page. Jordan’s Queen Rania is third with 16.9 million likes,

Brazil’s newbie President Jair Bolsonaro is the most engaged world leader on Facebook. He has 145 million interactions on his Facebook page which is almost twice as many as Trump who has 84 million total interactions.

Followers of world leaders’ Facebook pages grew by 10 per cent (year on year) but the interactions on their Pages have dropped significantly. While world leaders registered 1.1 billion interactions in 2016, that number has decreased by 32.3 per cent compared to their interactions in 2018,” the findings revealed.

 

