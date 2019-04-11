PM Narendra Modi to hold election rally in Kozhikode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kozhikode tomorrow as part of BJP’s election campaign in Kerala. The sources have confirmed that Modi will be addressing the Public at the Kozhikode Beach.

He will be heading to Trivandrum on April 18th confirmed the BJP party members

BJP working committee member P K Krishnadas earlier this week has informed the media about the same

“Modi will reach Karipur airport via a special flight at 5 pm. He will come to Kozhikode by road and attend a public meet at the beach at 6 pm,” said BJP working committee member P K Krishnadas earlier this week.

Modi will attend two public meetings in Kerala denied visiting Wayanad where Rahul Gandhi is contesting from.

It has been heard that Amit Shah will head to Wayanad to take the part the role of Modi for the campaigning against the Congress- left agenda.