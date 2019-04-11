Latest NewsIndiaSports

Raju Kulkarni, the former India pacer, has resigned as the chairman of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s CIC

Apr 11, 2019, 02:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Raju Kulkarni the Former Indian pacer has now resigned as the chairman of the Mumbai Cricket Association ‘s Cricket Improvement Committee ( CIC).

“I wish to resign from the cricket Improvement Committee with immediate effect,” Kulkarni wrote in an email to MCA’s ad-hoc committee. “Since my appointment was made by Honourable judges as COA, I did not want to let them down and leave it in the middle of the season in spite of several disturbing issues in Mumbai cricket.”

“I thank Mumbai cricket association for giving a chance to serve my passion for (the) last 9 months and over 300 hours of discussions. Wishing lots of success to the future CIC committee,” he added.

With the MCA ad-hoc have started planning the begging of the second edition of the Mumbai T20 League. It would be interesting to see the steps taken by the administrators for the smooth flowing of the game.

