Russia moves to expand state control of the Internet

Apr 11, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
The lower house of the Russian parliament has passed a new bill that could expand the government authority over the Internet.

The bill which passed,322-15 says they would install equipment to route Russian internet traffic through servers in the country. This would increase the powers of state agencies and make it harder for users to circumvent any government restrictions.

The new resolution caused several people to protest in Moscow in March. Opponents argue it would allow the state to control the flow of information and enforce blocks on messaging applications which refuse to hand over data

