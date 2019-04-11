Sonia Gandhi files nomination papers for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

The UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has filed her nominations from the Rea Bareli constituency in the Uttar Pradesh. The sources have confirmed that she has also conducted a roadshow before filing the papers. she has also offered puja at the Congress’s central office before the rally.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi and her son-in-law Robert Vadra.

The voting for the seat will be conducted on May 6. Sonia Gandhi has to face the former congress chief Dinesh Pratap Singh who recently joined the BJP leaving from Congress.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion. Ms. Gandhi won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.