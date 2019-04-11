Stock Market: Sensex ends 21 points up

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher. The BSE Sensex ended at 38,607.01, up 21.66 points over yesterday’s closing level. The index ranged between 38,649.98 and 38,460.25 during the intraday session. The NSE Nifty 50 index too was up 12.40 points or 0.11% and ended at 11,596.70.