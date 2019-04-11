TDP worker hacked to death outside the polling booth in Andra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party worker Chinta Bhaskar Reddy was hacked to death near the polling booth No.197 at Veerapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Tadipatri constituency

The clash followed an alleged attempt by some 15 TDP supporters to capture the booth.

The District Election Officer G Veerapandian said that the TDP and YSR Congress Party workers indulged in clashes somewhere in Veerapuram village and later ran into the polling station and chased each other. The TDP worker was beaten to death outside the polling booth. Three YSR Congress party supporters were injured.

The TDP worker died at the KIMS Saveera Hospital where he was brought for treatment. Among the three injured YSRCP men, one’s condition is stated to be serious