US actress Kim Kardashian studying law to fix the system

Apr 11, 2019, 08:29 pm IST
US reality star Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer.

She is inspired by her success in helping to win the release from U.S. prisons of two women.

.Kim Kardashian West has already begun apprenticing at a law office in hopes of taking the bar in 2022.

In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, revealed that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer who was part of the legal team representing football star O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial and acquittal for double murder.

