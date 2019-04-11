Villagers win right to sue Vedanta subsidiary in England

London’s Supreme Court declared that Nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers have the right to sue mining company Vedanta in the English courts. The verdict was ruled in favour of Zambian villagers seeking the right to sue a subsidiary of UK-headquartered Indian mining giant Vedanta in the UK courts.

The case relates to allegations of pollution by villagers living near the massive Nchanga Copper mine, owned by Vedanta subsidiary Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). While the Anil Agarwal owned mining group had argued that the case should be heard in Zambia, 1,826 villagers were fighting for the right to seek compensation in British courts for several years.

The verdict is raising the prospect other companies could face legal action in England related to their activities abroad.