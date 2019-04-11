Latest NewsIndiaNEWSVideo

WATCH; World’s smallest woman casts her vote in 2019 Lok Sabha Election polls

Apr 11, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
Jyoti Amge is known to all as the World’s smallest woman and luckily she is hailing from India. She has now reached the polling station in Nagpur, Maharashtra to cast her vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 25-year-old was spotted casting her vote in the first phase of the 16th general election.

In the video where she was accompanied by her father, mother and other family members to the polling station she posed a huge grin on her face at the camera.

Jyoti Amge was born and brought up in Nagpur, where the current sitting Member of Parliament (MP) is union minister Nitin Gadkari.

She reached to a polling station in the city early in the morning to cast her vote. she was first featured in the 2009 documentary titled Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Teen and was later named the world’s smallest woman in 2009 on her 18th birthday by Guinness World Records.

