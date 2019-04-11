Latest NewsGulf

Women fined 3000 Dirhams for Facebook comments

Apr 11, 2019, 09:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Dubai court has fined a British woman, 3,000 Dirhams fine for abusing her husband’s new wife a horse on Facebook. A British woman was fined by a Dubai Court of Misdemeanors on Thursday for using abusive language in Social Media. The women was present in the court when the verdict against her was declared. She was found guilty of online defamation.

The 55-year-old woman was arrested last month when she arrived at the Dubai International Airport to attend her 51-year-old former Portuguese husband’s funeral. However, a complaint had been filed against her at Jebel Ali police station by the 42-year-old Tunisian woman in February 2017. She has been granted bail.

According to public prosecution records, she had posted defamatory content about the complainant and her ex-husband who passed away recently. In one post, she called her ex-husband ”idiot” and his new wife ”horse”.

Tags

Related Articles

Having nose like grandmother does not ensure power: Union minister mocks Priyanka Gandhi

Mar 27, 2019, 10:30 am IST

Israel Prime Minister is so happy about PM Modi and explains three reason that binds India and Israel

Jan 15, 2018, 10:56 pm IST

Tamanna lashes out at the director for his Sexist Comment

Jan 21, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

President Ram Nath Kovind Felicitates Manikarnika’s cast after special screening

Jan 19, 2019, 03:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close