Women fined 3000 Dirhams for Facebook comments

A Dubai court has fined a British woman, 3,000 Dirhams fine for abusing her husband’s new wife a horse on Facebook. A British woman was fined by a Dubai Court of Misdemeanors on Thursday for using abusive language in Social Media. The women was present in the court when the verdict against her was declared. She was found guilty of online defamation.

The 55-year-old woman was arrested last month when she arrived at the Dubai International Airport to attend her 51-year-old former Portuguese husband’s funeral. However, a complaint had been filed against her at Jebel Ali police station by the 42-year-old Tunisian woman in February 2017. She has been granted bail.

According to public prosecution records, she had posted defamatory content about the complainant and her ex-husband who passed away recently. In one post, she called her ex-husband ”idiot” and his new wife ”horse”.