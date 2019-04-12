61-Year-Old Actress From a Popular Malayalam TV Serial Says She Was Trapped into a Sexual Scandal

Alappuzha: 61-Year-Old Actress, a familiar face to the audience from a popular Malayalam TV serial has filed a complaint at Kayamkulam police station, allegging that she was trapped, sexually abused and the video of her intercourse was captured and spread the through social media. The video clips of the popular actress had spread through Whatsapp and amidst the mess, the actress has now made this claim that she was cheated.

In her complaint, she says the Ernakulam resident accused, who is of 37 years of age had met her and bought her a smart phone, seduced her through his calls and then abused her sexually by threatening. Her complaint also mentions that she was attacked multiple times in her house and videos were shot without her permission. She also says that the clips were sent to her husband and neighbours.

Kayamakulam police has initiated an enquiry on this and they said that the accused is at a foreign nation. Efforts have already been initiated to bring him to India.