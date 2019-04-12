‘BJP is with the people of Kerala in their fight to safeguard their beliefs’, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that BJP is with the people of Kerala in their fight to safeguard their beliefs. He was addressing the BJP election campaigning rally, named ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ at Kozhikode beach. He ensured that BJP will safeguard the beliefs and customs of the people of Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday lashed out at the ruling LDF and the Opposition Congress, saying both fronts have failed the people of the state despite dominating state politics for decades.

BJP presents an alternative that is inclusive, democratic and compassionate. We will serve each and serve each and every citizen,” Modi said

Narndra Modi said that his government would take efforts to present matters connected to the beliefs and customs of the people of Kerala in front of the Supreme Court. No one can destroy the beliefs and customs of Kerala as long as BJP existed, he added.

pseudo liberalists, NGOs and urban naxals were jointly insulting the sentiments of the people of Kerala. Now some are trying to destroy the cultural heritage of Kerala in the name of the Supreme Court order,” the PM said.