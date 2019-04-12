Commodity Market: Gold price declined

In the commodity market, the price of gold declined. The price of gold fell by Rs. 170 to Rs. 32,850 per 10 grams. This is the second consecutive day that the price of yellow metal loweres.

In the national capital, New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities fell by Rs. 170 each to Rs. 32,850 and Rs. 32,680 per 10 grams, respectively. On Thursday, the yellow metal had fallen by Rs. 50. But the price of sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per piece of eight grams.

The price of silver also declined. The price of silver lowered by Rs. 350 to Rs. 38,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped Rs. 333 to Rs. 37,227 per kg. But silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.