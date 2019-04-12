Latest NewsGulf

Man impersonates an officer, rapes a woman at a massage parlour

Apr 12, 2019, 02:21 am IST
A 34-year – old man was referred to the Criminal Court by the Dubai Public Prosecution for impersonating as a government inspector and raping an Asian woman working in a massage parlour. The victim aged 26 came to UAE on a visit visa last year and started working in a massage parlour.

The victim informed the court that the Arab man claimed to be a government inspector and began to take photos of the place. He asked her about her current status in the country. Later he threatened to report her if she didn’t engage in unsolicited sex with him. She was also prevented from calling the manager of the massage centre. When she refused , the man forced himself and raped her. The victim said she didn’t scream as she feared for her life.

The Dubai police inspected the surveillance cameras and saw the accused enter the centre.

The woman identified the accused in a police lineup. The person has denied the charges stating he had her consent.

