Muslim League’s Support helps Congress Win Seats At Malabar Area, Says Advocate Jayasankar

Advocate Jayasankar is someone who doesn’t hold back his opinion for the sake of political correctness. Yesterday, in the NewsHour discussion of Asianet channel, Jayasankar was once again the candid self, firing at Congress and its mode of the campaign.

“Congress is different from CPI(M)and BJP in their campaign works. It is the traditional votes that saves them. Even if you try to make them lose, they will win sometimes, even without any campaign” , he said.

He cited instances from past where Congress won despite the odds stakced against them.

“M K Raghavan at Kozhikode in 2009 won despite a faction of Congress workers working against him and so did M M Chandrasekharan who did it with hardly any campaign,” said Jayasankar.

He added that Congress owes to the Muslim League for their success at Malabar region.” At Malabar area, it is the Muslim league workers who campaigns enthusiastically for Congress. It is their work that ensures Congress’ success” he added.