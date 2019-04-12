“NDA Candidates Should Win Against Anti-Hindu Front”, Says Swami Chidanandapuri

Earlier, there were talks that Swami Chidandandapuri an eminent spiritual leader had asked people to vote for Congress in the upcoming Loksabha elections. But it an interview given to a Malayalam channel, the saint dismissed this claims and said Congress has been anti-Hindu in their approach. He also asked people to vote for NDA candidates, to make sure that the country is marching ahead on the right path.

“People should cast their votes to make NDA win even in Kerala. There have been miraculous advancements in the field of education, external affairs, economy and national security under the current government at the centre”. he said.

“Pinarayi Vijayan’s Government has hurt the sentiments of Hindus at Sabarimala. Although it is not as intense as CPI(M), even Congress party is working along the lines of an anti-Hindu agenda. It is imperative that BJP should come at the centre, so people should vote for NDA’s candidates, he added.