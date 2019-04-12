New poster Asif Ali-Parvathy starrer ‘Uyare’ released

A new poster Asif Ali-Parvathy starrer ‘Uyare’ has been released in social media. The movie starring Asif, Parvathy and Tovino Thomas in major roles is directed by debutant Manu Ashokan. National award winners Bobby and Sanjay have scripted the movie, which is inspired by some real-life incidents.

‘Uyare’ has Parvathy playing Pallavi, a pilot, who later becomes an acid attack victim. The actress will be seen in two different looks – one of which is a completely new makeover, for which a special prosthetics team was roped in.

‘The first single from the movie was released last week on Parvathy’s birthday. S Cube Films, a newly launched banner, is producing the movie.