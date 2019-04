Anayna Pandey who is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday is spotted always outside many fitness centers and her gym attire photos always go viral overseas. The young and sprouting actress who will be taking her debut in the Karan Johar’s film ” Student of the Year2″ is now setting the netizens on fire with her new pictures which are clicked outside a gym in Bandra. She is quite popular on social media app Instagram and has various fan clubs dedicated to her as well