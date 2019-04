In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices gained. The BSE Sensex rose 160 points or 0.39%. The Sensex ended the trade at 38,767.11 points. The NSE Nifty rose 46.75 points, or 0.40%, and ended at 11,643.45.

ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Vedanta were the leading gainers in the Sensex.